Should Value Investors Buy GoPro (GPRO) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is GoPro (GPRO). GPRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.56. Over the last 12 months, GPRO's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.06 and as low as 7.60, with a median of 11.48.

Finally, we should also recognize that GPRO has a P/CF ratio of 3.64. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.83. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO's P/CF has been as high as 623.40 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 5.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GoPro's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPRO is an impressive value stock right now.

