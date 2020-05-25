Should Value Investors Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Golar LNG (GLNG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.62 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.27. Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG's Forward P/E has been as high as 469.46 and as low as -15.76, with a median of 30.79.

Another notable valuation metric for GLNG is its P/B ratio of 0.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLNG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past year, GLNG's P/B has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Golar LNG's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GLNG is an impressive value stock right now.

