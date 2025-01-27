Should Value Investors Buy Global Ship Lease (GSL) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 2.27, which compares to its industry's average of 6.57. Over the last 12 months, GSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 2.68.

Investors should also recognize that GSL has a P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GSL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.55. Over the past 12 months, GSL's P/B has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.64.

Finally, our model also underscores that GSL has a P/CF ratio of 1.76. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GSL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.27. Over the past 52 weeks, GSL's P/CF has been as high as 2.53 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 1.94.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP). KNOP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

KNOT Offshore Partners also has a P/B ratio of 0.39 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.55. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.57, as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.40.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Global Ship Lease and KNOT Offshore Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GSL and KNOP is an impressive value stock right now.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

