Should Value Investors Buy Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Global Partners LP (GLP). GLP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that GLP has a P/B ratio of 1.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Over the past 12 months, GLP's P/B has been as high as 1.72 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 1.61.

Finally, we should also recognize that GLP has a P/CF ratio of 3.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.68. Over the past year, GLP's P/CF has been as high as 4.41 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Global Partners LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

