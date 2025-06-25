Should Value Investors Buy Global Blue Group (GB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Global Blue Group (GB). GB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.16. Over the past 52 weeks, GB's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.71 and as low as 11.72, with a median of 17.33.

Finally, our model also underscores that GB has a P/CF ratio of 10.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.51. Within the past 12 months, GB's P/CF has been as high as 19.51 and as low as 10.00, with a median of 13.11.

Investors could also keep in mind PagSeguro Digital (PAGS), another Financial Transaction Services stock with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

PagSeguro Digital is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.61. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 22.16 and average PEG ratio of 1.63.

PAGS's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.72 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 6.55, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.46, all within the past year.

Furthermore, PagSeguro Digital holds a P/B ratio of 1.17 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 8.55. PAGS's P/B has been as high as 1.75, as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.06 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Global Blue Group and PagSeguro Digital are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GB and PAGS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.