Should Value Investors Buy Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT). GILT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GILT has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

Finally, investors should note that GILT has a P/CF ratio of 9.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GILT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 29.05. Within the past 12 months, GILT's P/CF has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 6.75, with a median of 8.91.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gilat Satellite Networks is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GILT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.