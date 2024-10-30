Should Value Investors Buy GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is GIII Apparel Group (GIII). GIII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.66, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.22. Over the past year, GIII's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 7.74.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GIII has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GIII Apparel Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GIII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

