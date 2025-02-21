Should Value Investors Buy Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ROCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.29. Over the last 12 months, ROCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.60 and as low as 11.56, with a median of 14.23.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ROCK has a P/S ratio of 1.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Finally, our model also underscores that ROCK has a P/CF ratio of 14.48. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ROCK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.75. ROCK's P/CF has been as high as 19.19 and as low as 12.55, with a median of 15.46, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gibraltar Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ROCK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

