Should Value Investors Buy Gerdau (GGB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Gerdau (GGB). GGB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.08, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.41. Over the last 12 months, GGB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.79 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 6.53.

Investors should also recognize that GGB has a P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Over the past year, GGB's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.87.

Finally, investors should note that GGB has a P/CF ratio of 3.42. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GGB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.56. GGB's P/CF has been as high as 4.47 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 3.50, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gerdau is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GGB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

