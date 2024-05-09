Should Value Investors Buy Geopark (GPRK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Geopark (GPRK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GPRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GPRK has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.08.

Finally, investors should note that GPRK has a P/CF ratio of 2.28. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GPRK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.78. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK's P/CF has been as high as 2.42 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.02.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Geopark's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPRK is an impressive value stock right now.

