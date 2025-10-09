Should Value Investors Buy Gentex (GNTX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Gentex (GNTX). GNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.49. GNTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.46 and as low as 10.60, with a median of 13.03, all within the past year.

We also note that GNTX holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNTX's industry has an average PEG of 1.34 right now. GNTX's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.85, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNTX's P/B ratio of 2.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past 12 months, GNTX's P/B has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.41.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Gentex's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GNTX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

