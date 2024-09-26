Should Value Investors Buy Genpact (G) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Genpact (G) is a stock many investors are watching right now. G is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.69. G's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.05 and as low as 9.75, with a median of 10.95, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that G has a PEG ratio of 1.40. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. G's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.66. Over the last 12 months, G's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.34.

Finally, investors should note that G has a P/CF ratio of 9.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.54. Within the past 12 months, G's P/CF has been as high as 13.18 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 8.68.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Genpact is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, G sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

