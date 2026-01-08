Should Value Investors Buy General Motors (GM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is General Motors (GM). GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that GM holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry has an average PEG of 3.27 right now. Within the past year, GM's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.66.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GM has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.73.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that General Motors is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

