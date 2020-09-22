Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). GLOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.97. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 4.99.

We should also highlight that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.44. Over the past 12 months, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.14, with a median of 0.40.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.66.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that GasLog Partners LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

