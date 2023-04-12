Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.75. Over the last 12 months, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.71 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 3.93.

We should also highlight that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.66. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.06. GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.53, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.19. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.84. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 4.55 and as low as 1.60, with a median of 3.26.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Global Ship Lease (GSL), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Global Ship Lease holds a P/B ratio of 0.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.06. GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.72 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GasLog Partners and Global Ship Lease's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GLOP and GSL is an impressive value stock right now.

