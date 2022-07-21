Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. Over the past 12 months, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.38.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

Finally, investors should note that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 3.09. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GLOP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.10. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 2.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. ZIM is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services sports a P/B ratio of 1.41 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.14. In the past 52 weeks, ZIM's P/B has been as high as 4.06, as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GasLog Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and ZIM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

