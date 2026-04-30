Should Value Investors Buy Galp Energia (GLPEY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Galp Energia (GLPEY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLPEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for GLPEY is its P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLPEY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.78. GLPEY's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.17, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GLPEY has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.61. Over the past year, GLPEY's P/CF has been as high as 7.00 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 6.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Galp Energia's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLPEY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.