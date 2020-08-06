Should Value Investors Buy Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (FVCB). FVCB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that FVCB has a P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.91. FVCB's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.32, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that FVCB has a P/CF ratio of 8.34. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FVCB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. FVCB's P/CF has been as high as 19.93 and as low as 8.19, with a median of 13.85, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FVCB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.