Should Value Investors Buy FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is FS Bancorp (FSBW). FSBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.09. FSBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 8.70, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that FSBW has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FSBW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Within the past 52 weeks, FSBW's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.05.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FSBW has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FSBW has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.49. Within the past 12 months, FSBW's P/CF has been as high as 5.62 and as low as 4.78, with a median of 5.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that FS Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSBW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



