Should Value Investors Buy Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY). FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.32. FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.59 and as low as 9.07, with a median of 11.44, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FSNUY's P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.25. Over the past year, FSNUY's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSNUY has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

Finally, our model also underscores that FSNUY has a P/CF ratio of 15.69. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FSNUY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 30.97. Over the past year, FSNUY's P/CF has been as high as 21.43 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 13.95.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fresenius SE & Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FSNUY is an impressive value stock right now.

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Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.