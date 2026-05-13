Should Value Investors Buy Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.26, which compares to its industry's average of 16.83. FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.59 and as low as 9.07, with a median of 11.44, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for FSNUY is its P/B ratio of 1.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FSNUY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.08. Over the past year, FSNUY's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FSNUY has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

Finally, we should also recognize that FSNUY has a P/CF ratio of 15.69. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 30.11. Over the past 52 weeks, FSNUY's P/CF has been as high as 21.43 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 13.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fresenius SE & Co. is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSNUY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.