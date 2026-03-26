Should Value Investors Buy Franklin Covey (FC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Franklin Covey (FC). FC is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that FC holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.37. Over the last 12 months, FC's PEG has been as high as 2.95 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.26.

Investors should also recognize that FC has a P/B ratio of 3.81. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.55. Over the past year, FC's P/B has been as high as 6.94 and as low as 3.56, with a median of 5.19.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FC has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

Finally, our model also underscores that FC has a P/CF ratio of 10.82. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.66. Over the past year, FC's P/CF has been as high as 16.63 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 12.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Franklin Covey's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.