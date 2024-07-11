Should Value Investors Buy Fox (FOXA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Fox (FOXA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOXA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.74. FOXA's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 7.82, with a median of 8.90, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FOXA has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FOXA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.84. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA's PEG has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that FOXA has a P/CF ratio of 8.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FOXA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.72. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA's P/CF has been as high as 12.45 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 10.08.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fox's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOXA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

