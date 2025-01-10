Should Value Investors Buy Fox (FOX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fox (FOX). FOX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 27.69. Over the last 12 months, FOX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 10.44.

We also note that FOX holds a PEG ratio of 1.72. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FOX's industry has an average PEG of 1.77 right now. Within the past year, FOX's PEG has been as high as 7.31 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 1.98.

Investors should also recognize that FOX has a P/B ratio of 1.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.40. FOX's P/B has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.42, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that FOX has a P/CF ratio of 9.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.74. Within the past 12 months, FOX's P/CF has been as high as 11.57 and as low as 6.68, with a median of 8.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fox's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FOX is an impressive value stock right now.

