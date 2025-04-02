Should Value Investors Buy Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Forum Energy Technologies (FET). FET is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.83. Over the past 52 weeks, FET's Forward P/E has been as high as 56.81 and as low as 9.86, with a median of 41.72.

Investors should also recognize that FET has a P/B ratio of 0.77. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.20. Over the past 12 months, FET's P/B has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Forum Energy Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FET sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

