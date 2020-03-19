Should Value Investors Buy Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fortress Transportation (FTAI). FTAI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.95. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.58. Over the last 12 months, FTAI's Forward P/E has been as high as 38.01 and as low as 6.95, with a median of 20.85.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FTAI has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fortress Transportation is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FTAI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.