Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Forrester Research (FORR). FORR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that FORR holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FORR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.13. Within the past year, FORR's PEG has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.30.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FORR has a P/S ratio of 1.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.91.

Finally, our model also underscores that FORR has a P/CF ratio of 10.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FORR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.79. FORR's P/CF has been as high as 20.19 and as low as 9.78, with a median of 15.85, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Forrester Research's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FORR is an impressive value stock right now.

