Should Value Investors Buy Ford Motor (F) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ford Motor (F). F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that F holds a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.09. Over the last 12 months, F's PEG has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that F has a P/CF ratio of 5.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. F's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.65. Over the past 52 weeks, F's P/CF has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 3.51.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ford Motor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, F sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

