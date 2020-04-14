Should Value Investors Buy Fluor (FLR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fluor (FLR). FLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

FLR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FLR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.18. FLR's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.10, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for FLR is its P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Within the past 52 weeks, FLR's P/B has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 1.45.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fluor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FLR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.