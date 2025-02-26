Should Value Investors Buy Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Flexible Solutions International (FSI). FSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.13. Over the past 52 weeks, FSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.09 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 9.70.

Finally, we should also recognize that FSI has a P/CF ratio of 12.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.83. FSI's P/CF has been as high as 15.05 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.25, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flexible Solutions International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

