Should Value Investors Buy Flex (FLEX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Flex (FLEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FLEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.50. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.97 and as low as 7.08, with a median of 9.36.

We also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's industry has an average PEG of 1.33 right now. FLEX's PEG has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.76, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that FLEX has a P/B ratio of 1.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.79. Over the past year, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.75 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.36.

Finally, investors should note that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 5.68. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.30. Over the past year, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.13 and as low as 5.06, with a median of 6.04.

Another great Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stock you could consider is Greenland Technologies (GTEC), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Greenland Technologies sports a P/B ratio of 0.53 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.79. In the past 52 weeks, GTEC's P/B has been as high as 2, as low as 0.40, with a median of 1.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flex and Greenland Technologies are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX and GTEC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

