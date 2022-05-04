Should Value Investors Buy First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK). FIBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that FIBK has a P/B ratio of 1.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past 12 months, FIBK's P/B has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.32.

Finally, our model also underscores that FIBK has a P/CF ratio of 16.60. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.19. Within the past 12 months, FIBK's P/CF has been as high as 17.92 and as low as 8.12, with a median of 9.83.

Investors could also keep in mind Heartland Financial USA (HTLF), an Banks - Midwest stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Heartland Financial USA holds a P/B ratio of 0.90 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.89. HTLF's P/B has been as high as 1.11, as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.02 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in First Interstate BancSystem and Heartland Financial USA strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FIBK and HTLF look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

