Should Value Investors Buy Financial Institutions (FISI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Financial Institutions (FISI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FISI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.90. Over the past 52 weeks, FISI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.01 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 6.91.

Another notable valuation metric for FISI is its P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FISI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past 12 months, FISI's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.95.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FISI has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that FISI has a P/CF ratio of 4.53. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.61. FISI's P/CF has been as high as 5.68 and as low as 3.51, with a median of 4.75, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF), an Banks - Northeast stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Orrstown Financial Services has a P/B ratio of 0.98 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.13. For ORRF, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.36, as low as 0.70, with a median of 1.08 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Financial Institutions and Orrstown Financial Services are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FISI and ORRF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

