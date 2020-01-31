Should Value Investors Buy Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). FCAU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.46. Over the last 12 months, FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 6 and as low as 4.35, with a median of 4.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 1.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.53. Over the past 52 weeks, FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 2.64 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fiat Chrysler's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FCAU is an impressive value stock right now.

