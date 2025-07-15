Should Value Investors Buy Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FRFHF is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FRFHF's P/B ratio of 1.49. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Over the past year, FRFHF's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.17.

Finally, we should also recognize that FRFHF has a P/CF ratio of 8.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FRFHF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.57. Over the past year, FRFHF's P/CF has been as high as 8.22 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 6.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fairfax Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FRFHF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

