Should Value Investors Buy FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is FactSet Research Systems (FDS). FDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.56, which compares to its industry's average of 18.27. Over the past 52 weeks, FDS's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.30 and as low as 15.56, with a median of 25.38.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FDS has a P/S ratio of 3.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.4.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FDS has a P/CF ratio of 14.04. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FDS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.37. Over the past year, FDS's P/CF has been as high as 27.56 and as low as 14.04, with a median of 24.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FactSet Research Systems is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FDS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.