Should Value Investors Buy Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Expedia Group (EXPE). EXPE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.13, which compares to its industry's average of 25.48. Over the last 12 months, EXPE's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.77 and as low as 8.08, with a median of 10.20.

Investors should also note that EXPE holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EXPE's industry has an average PEG of 1.09 right now. EXPE's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.33, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that EXPE has a P/CF ratio of 8.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.50. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE's P/CF has been as high as 9.72 and as low as 5.83, with a median of 7.49.

JD.com (JD) may be another strong Internet - Commerce stock to add to your shortlist. JD is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

JD.com is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.59. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 25.48 and average PEG ratio of 1.09.

Over the past year, JD's P/E has been as high as 11.39, as low as 6.31, with a median of 8.39; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.65, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.33 during the same time period.

Furthermore, JD.com holds a P/B ratio of 1.72 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.36. JD's P/B has been as high as 1.88, as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.03 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Expedia Group and JD.com are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EXPE and JD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.