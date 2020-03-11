Should Value Investors Buy Evercore (EVR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Evercore (EVR). EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.91, which compares to its industry's average of 12.28. EVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.90 and as low as 5.91, with a median of 8.99, all within the past year.

We also note that EVR holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EVR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.44. Over the past 52 weeks, EVR's PEG has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.68.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EVR's P/B ratio of 1.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.22. Over the past year, EVR's P/B has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 3.22.

Finally, investors should note that EVR has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.19. EVR's P/CF has been as high as 11.15 and as low as 6.80, with a median of 9.33, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Evercore is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EVR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.