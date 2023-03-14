Should Value Investors Buy Evercore (EVR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Evercore (EVR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EVR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.80, which compares to its industry's average of 11.80. EVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.95 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 8.87, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EVR has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EVR has a P/CF ratio of 9.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. EVR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.31. Over the past year, EVR's P/CF has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 5.90.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Evercore is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EVR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

