Should Value Investors Buy Euroseas (ESEA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Euroseas (ESEA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ESEA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.43. Over the last 12 months, ESEA's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.66 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.33.

Another notable valuation metric for ESEA is its P/B ratio of 0.90. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, ESEA's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that ESEA has a P/CF ratio of 1.88. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ESEA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.47. Within the past 12 months, ESEA's P/CF has been as high as 2.26 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Euroseas is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ESEA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

