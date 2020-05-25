Should Value Investors Buy Euronav NV (EURN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Euronav NV (EURN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that EURN has a P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past year, EURN's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.92.

Finally, we should also recognize that EURN has a P/CF ratio of 3.15. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. Over the past 52 weeks, EURN's P/CF has been as high as 9.13 and as low as 3.02, with a median of 7.11.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Euronav NV is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EURN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

