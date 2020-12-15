Should Value Investors Buy EURODRY LTD (EDRY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is EURODRY LTD (EDRY). EDRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EDRY's P/B ratio of 0.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.44. Over the past 12 months, EDRY's P/B has been as high as 0.46 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EDRY has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that EURODRY LTD is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EDRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

