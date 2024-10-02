Should Value Investors Buy Essent Group (ESNT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Essent Group (ESNT). ESNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.03, which compares to its industry's average of 23.48. Over the past 52 weeks, ESNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.07 and as low as 6.88, with a median of 8.05.

Finally, we should also recognize that ESNT has a P/CF ratio of 9. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ESNT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.05. Over the past year, ESNT's P/CF has been as high as 9.04 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 8.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Essent Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ESNT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

