Should Value Investors Buy EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). EQM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for EQM is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. EQM's P/B has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.17, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that EQM has a P/CF ratio of 3.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.86. EQM's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 4.76, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in EQT Midstream Partners, LP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EQM is an impressive value stock right now.

