Should Value Investors Buy Enova International (ENVA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Enova International (ENVA). ENVA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.74, which compares to its industry's average of 9.49. Over the past year, ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 5.37.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Enova International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

