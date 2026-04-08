Should Value Investors Buy ENN Energy (XNGSY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

ENN Energy (XNGSY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. XNGSY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.15, which compares to its industry's average of 20.86. Over the past year, XNGSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 6.44, with a median of 8.82.

Investors should also recognize that XNGSY has a P/B ratio of 1.3. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.26. Over the past 12 months, XNGSY's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.25.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ENN Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that XNGSY is an impressive value stock right now.

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ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (XNGSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.