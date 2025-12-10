Should Value Investors Buy ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY). ENGIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.80. ENGIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.37 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 9.61, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for ENGIY is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.54. ENGIY's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.05, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENGIY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

