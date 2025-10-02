Should Value Investors Buy ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY). ENGIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ENGIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.37 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 9.61.

Another notable valuation metric for ENGIY is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.74. Over the past 12 months, ENGIY's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ENGIE - Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ENGIY is an impressive value stock right now.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY)

