Should Value Investors Buy Enersys (ENS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Enersys (ENS). ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 10.55.

Another notable valuation metric for ENS is its P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ENS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.54. Over the past 12 months, ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.93, with a median of 2.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.53.

Finally, we should also recognize that ENS has a P/CF ratio of 9.46. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ENS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 31.77. Over the past year, ENS's P/CF has been as high as 12.46 and as low as 8.40, with a median of 10.52.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Enersys's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

