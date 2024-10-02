Should Value Investors Buy Enersys (ENS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Enersys (ENS). ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.41. Over the last 12 months, ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.63 and as low as 9.92, with a median of 10.96.

We should also highlight that ENS has a P/B ratio of 2.27. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.33. ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.23, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.27.

Finally, we should also recognize that ENS has a P/CF ratio of 11.45. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ENS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 34.20. ENS's P/CF has been as high as 13.29 and as low as 9.90, with a median of 11.07, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Enersys's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

